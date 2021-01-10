(Photo) Liverpool fourth kit leaks online, top source ‘100% certain’ it’s legit

Nike are rumoured to be releasing a new fourth Liverpool kit very soon, with Footy Headlines typically ahead of the curve on the news.

On their website, they claim they’re ‘almost 100% certain‘ the photo below is the actual shirt the Reds will be donning at some point this season.

One thing to note is that the massive Nike Air logo on the pictured kit is actually too big to be used in the Premier League, so that’ll have to be changed.

Aside from that, as Footy Headlines claim as much themselves, it’s pretty much spot on.

Take a look at the photo below:

