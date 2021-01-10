(Photos) Nike to drop special Liverpool kit for Chinese New Year

Nike have revealed a series of jerseys they’re soon going to drop for Chinese New Year and among them is a Liverpool one.

According to this report by Footy Headlines, it’ll be the fifth kit of the season for the Reds by the time February 12 rolls around.

We seriously doubt Liverpool will ever use this shirt on-field, as it’s more of a commemorative wearable than anything else.

The new shirt is mainly black in colour, with a crimson red on the arms and a colourful swoosh design on the right breast.

Take a look at the photos below:

Leaked Nike Liverpool 2021 Chinese New Year Kit 🔴 pic.twitter.com/X6KaNVW6Du — Anything Liverpool (@AnythingLFC_) January 7, 2021