Salah makes crucial donation to Egypt hometown in COVID-19 fightback

Liverpool superstar Mohamed Salah has made a generous donation to Nagrig in Egypt to help with his hometown’s fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

As initially reported by the Daily Mirror, the forward has provided a hospital in the Egyptian village with oxygen tanks through a charity he set up in 2017.

One thing that makes these acts of philanthropy that little bit better is that Salah allows them to go under the radar, it’s not about him looking good.

The same Mirror report states the Liverpool star has donated ‘well over £400,000’ to Nagrig in various ways, including an ambulance station, school for girls, sports facilities and sewage treatment plant.

Hassan Bakr, Nagrig Charity Association director, told talkRADIO Cairo (as quoted by GMS) about the kind acts of the Egypt international. “Salah and his family have donated oxygen cylinders to the Basyoun Central Hospital to help coronavirus patients in Nagrig. He often intervenes in problems back in Egypt by donating.”

Salah is obviously very wealthy due to his football career, but there is no obligation for him to donate any amount of money to those in need and he should be lauded for it.