(Video) Harvey Elliott shines again in glittering cameo off the bench

Liverpool starlet Harvey Elliott, currently on loan at Blackburn Rovers in the Championship, has been on fire all season.

The 17-year-old four goals in 18 appearances so far for the Lancashire side, but his performances tell a different story.

Elliott will make at least 30 appearances for a Championship side this season, which in itself is an incredible achievement for a player of his age.

The youngster was brought off the bench in the Rovers’ last game against Doncaster and had yet another promising performance.

Take a look at the video below (via Championship Productions):

Harvey Elliott vs Doncaster | Bright Cameo Off The Bench from LiverpoolFC

