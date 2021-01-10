(Video) James Milner drops bizarre ‘lockdown top 10’ clip

Lockdown appears to be getting to James Milner, as the experienced midfielder shared a rather strange homemade clip with his Instagram followers, listing his top 10 hits of lockdown… with the aid of a random assortment of items.

From a meat joint to a couple of nerf guns, the 35-year-old linked each item to an artist in the hilarious video.

We can only assume that the Englishman has been rather bored of late and decided to put his world-class sense of humour to good use once more.

The versatile No.7 hasn’t featured a great deal this season, though he still remains an incredibly valuable head (and, we’re sure, a source of comic relief) in the dressing room.

Never change, James. Never change.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of James Milner’s Instagram:

James Milner is back with his top 10 lockdown hits… 😂 pic.twitter.com/IiPbo4rHBq — Watch LFC (@Watch_LFC) January 10, 2021