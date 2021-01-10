(Video) Lovely Neco cross-field pass would give Trent a run for his money

Neco Williams filled in for team-mate Trent Alexander-Arnold earlier this week as Liverpool took on a youthful Aston Villa in the FA Cup.

The Villains were forced to use players from their youth set-up after a COVID-19 outbreak among the senior players, which gave the Reds the opportunity to start a few youngsters of their own.

Neco didn’t really put a foot wrong in the 4-1 victory and even managed to pull off an incredible long-range, cross-field pass, which was reminiscent of Trent!

The moment went a little unnoticed at the time, but we think it deserves to be seen.

Take a look at the video of Neco’s pass below (via Digi Sport 1 Slovakia):