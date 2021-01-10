(Video) Remembering when Liverpool legend Tommy Lawrence shocked a journalist

It’s three years to the day that a journalist interviewed a passerby on the street about the 1967 FA Cup tie between Liverpool and Everton, completely innocent of the fact that he was speaking to former Liverpool goalkeeper Tommy Lawrence.

The Reds legend, who sadly passed away in 2018, had played in the derby game in question, in which Bill Shankly’s men succumbed to a 1-0 defeat at the hands of their city rivals.

Lawrence was a key fixture of Shankly’s first-XI for many years, registering 390 appearances and helping the club win an FA Cup and two league titles.

Rest in peace, Tommy – You’ll Never Walk Alone.

You can catch the clip below:

