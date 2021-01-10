Wijnaldum highlights aim to win trophy Liverpool haven’t lifted since 2006

Gini Wijnaldum has stated his desire to lift a trophy that has proved elusive to the club for over a decade – the FA Cup.

Under Jurgen Klopp, Liverpool have won the most prestigious titles in club football, including the Champions League and the Premier League.

“We said at the beginning of the season that we wanted to play for everything,” the Dutchman told Liverpoolfc.com. “I think we did well [against Villa] and hopefully we can do well in the next round because this is a competition we also want to win. We have won a lot but the FA Cup we haven’t won, so we want to do it.”

The Reds’ 4-1 victory over Villa’s impressive youth side means that Klopp’s men go into the fourth round of the competition, with the draw for our next opponents set to take place tomorrow.

Though the FA Cup has, according to some, lost some of its magic over the years, it’s still the biggest domestic trophy English football has to offer, beyond the League, of course.

While we’ll always want the club to prioritise the biggest prizes, we certainly wouldn’t turn our noses up at the opportunity to broaden our trophy cabinet.

It seems like a lifetime ago that Steven Gerrard fired a stunning stoppage-time effort to take Liverpool to extra-time in the 2006 FA Cup final, which we eventually went on to win via penalties.

It’s high time that we made new memories in the competition.