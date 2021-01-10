Shaqiri sends strong message to Klopp: ‘I’m fit, I’m ready to play!’

Liverpool forward Xherdan Shaqiri has got fans talking this month after a handful of exciting performances coming off the bench for the Reds.

The Swiss flyer has seen his involvement at Anfield fall to the wayside, after a compilation of fitness complications over the last couple of seasons.

Speaking to the club’s official website, Shaqiri has sent a strong message to supporters and Jurgen Klopp alike, saying he’s ‘back’ to full fitness.

“I’m fit again and back. I’m feeling good, I’m ready to play. I’m looking forward to the next games and the second half of the season to try to help the team for a lot of achievement. I’m looking forward,” said the winger.

“It’s normal if you are injured or you cannot help the team that you are frustrated. You are at home looking at your team-mates on the TV and you want to be there too. But this is part of football, part of life.

“I worked hard to be back, so I’m really happy now with the team. I’m trying now to help my team if I play and try to win games, which is the most important thing for us at the moment. I’m trying to help with my ability.”

With the way Liverpool are playing of late, it’s great to know Shaqiri is feeling back to his best, Klopp could certainly do with having more options at his disposal.

The Switzerland star isn’t just a capable winger, it’s easy to forget how good he can be when he drifts deeper into the Reds’ midfield and is able to create.

Along with Thiago Alcantara, Shaqiri is probably one of Liverpool’s better players at linking the attack up with the rest of the team.