Lewandowski reveals brilliant training ground promise with Jurgen Klopp

Bayern Munich superstar Robert Lewandowski is the latest footballing icon to write a piece for The Players’ Tribune.
It’s a fantastic platform, if you’ve not heard of it, where professional athletes can pen articles to tell supporters stories, almost like a mini-biographical book.
Lewandowski has revealed in his piece a brilliant little story about Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp from their days together at Borussia Dortmund.
“When I arrived I could barely speak a word of German. I knew danke. Thank you. I knew scheisse. The weather was rainy and grey. And with Klopp, the intensity in training was very, very high,” the striker recalled.
“I was desperate to make my mark, and Jürgen wanted to challenge me. So in the first few months we made a little bet. If I scored 10 goals in a training session, he’d give me 50 euros. If I didn’t, I’d give him 50 euros.
“The first few weeks, I had to pay up almost every time. He was laughing. But after a few months, the tables turned. I was the one raking in the cash. So one day he said, “Stop! O.K.! That’s enough. You’re ready now.”
There was no doubt in our minds that Lewandowski would have some interesting stories about the boss, so when the article dropped we had to scour it immediately.
This little story about Klopp and the Bayern striker is exactly the sort of content we’d expect to see, with Klopp’s people-skills absolutely second to none when it comes to his colleagues.