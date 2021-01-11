Liverpool discover fate as FA Cup takes on new importance after dramatic draw

Liverpool have been drawn away to Manchester United in the fourth round of the FA Cup in what now represents a massive date in the football calendar.

The winner of the tie, which is to be played on the 23/24 January, will take on West Ham or Stockport and Doncaster Rovers in the fifth round of the competition.

Liverpool haven’t had the best luck in the FA Cup over the last few years, with the Reds seemingly being drawn against Premier League opposition abnormally often.

Of course, there is no conspiracy, it’s all down to chance – but it’s meant Jurgen Klopp has been forced to juggle his squad through stacked periods.

Liverpool are up against Manchester United this weekend in the Premier League in what will now be a rehearsal of the FA Cup clash at the summit of the table.

Based on form alone, the Reds are going to need to buck up their ideas at Old Trafford – both times this month – if they’re to make it to February with their pride.

The Red Devils are going through a purple patch at the moment and shouldn’t ever be underestimated.