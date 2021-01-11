Liverpool need to open contract talks with Salah ASAP or risk losing him – opinion

Liverpool could put themselves in an unenviable position if they don’t start talking to Mo Salah’s agent about a new contract very soon.

A couple of months ago, the Egypt superstar was interviewed by AS and said both Real Madrid and Barcelona are “top clubs” and you “never know” what could happen in the future.

Amid rumours linking Salah with a move away from Liverpool, it was an interesting time for his representatives give the ‘OK’ for the exclusive to a Spanish publication.

Not to mention compatriot Mohamed Aboutrika telling beIN Sports (via kingfut.com) that Salah is “unhappy” with Liverpool within just a few days of the AS interview.

Liverpool are said to be ‘really calm’ over the situation, but the forward’s agent is keen to get new contract talks underway – both of those nuggets come from Fabrizio Romano.

Salah’s current deal at Anfield runs until summer 2023, and while that seems like a fair way off, two years isn’t a long period of time and players like to know where their future rests.

Romano claims Liverpool are looking into extensions for Fabinho and Virgil van Dijk first, but our Egyptian King can’t be forgotten about.

Like we’re now seeing with Gini Wijnaldum, if the Reds leave it too late they could be strong-armed in allowed a player to run down his contract and leave for free.