Liverpool ‘really calm’ about Mo Salah exit rumours – here’s why

Liverpool are said to be calm about rumours linking Mo Salah with moves to Real Madrid and Barcelona.

That’s according to Sky Sports honcho Fabrizio Romano, who says the Egypt superstar’s agent is keen to hold new contract talks with the Reds soon.

His current deal runs out in the summer of 2023, so the Premier League champions will get to talking to Salah’s reps about an extension after tying down the likes of Virgil van Dijk and Fabinho first.

That’s what Romano says, anyway. Speaking with GMS, the Italian said Liverpool are ‘really calm‘ about the situation, despite the No.11 expressing his admiration for Real Madrid and Barcelona.

“In this moment, interest? For sure, because, obviously, we’re talking about a fantastic player so it’s impossible for any club not to be interested in him,” the Italian journalist said. “But at the moment, there is nothing advanced with this agent or with Liverpool.

“Liverpool have not received anything from these clubs, so they were a bit surprised, but they know that what Salah said is ‘one day I would like to play in these clubs’.

“[This] is normal because we’re talking about two major clubs, Real Madrid and Barcelona, also to change leagues. His agent is negotiating with the club to understand what’s going on for the [new] contract.

“They are not negotiating right now but, for sure, the concept of Salah will be something they talk about, like in the next year. So we will see, but, for sure, at the moment, Liverpool are really calm about the situation of Salah.

“They are happy with him and they are concentrating more on other players like Fabinho, van Dijk, extending their contracts, and then we will see what’s going on with Salah.”

While chatting to AS about Real Madrid and Barcelona may have seemed like an odd move for Salah to make, it could ultimately mean nothing.

As Romano alluded to in his interview with GMS, what else is he going to say? All he actually said is that they’re “top clubs” and that you “never know” what could happen in the future.

With Salah’s contract now running out in just two years, Liverpool need to get their skates on and sort a new deal out ASAP – speculation will only mount if they don’t.