Liverpool to battle Italian giants for 20-year-old French defender – report

Liverpool are reportedly set to battle with Milan for the signature of RC Lens centre-half Loic Bade.

That’s according to Le10Sport (via SempreMilan), who claim the Reds are ‘working behind the scenes’ despite the Serie A side’s apparent interest.

Bade is 20-year-old, 6’3″ central defender who broke through Le Havre’s youth ranks to sign for Lens last year.

It should be noted that while this report is intriguing, Le10Sport aren’t the most reliable source when it comes to transfer news so take this update with apinch of salt.

Like Liverpool, Milan are widely reported to be interested in a centre-half this winter and are said to have scouted Bade extensively.

The young Frenchman’s current contract runs out in two years and has been putting in high-quality performances this season, so he won’t come cheap to any potential suitor.

To be honest, a day seemingly doesn’t go by without Liverpool being linked with a new central defender. With the Reds’ ongoing defensive injury crisis well-known, it’s not too presumptuous of us to suggest this rumour could be entirely agent talk.