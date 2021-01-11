Man United could be without several key players for Liverpool clash

Liverpool are set to take on Manchester United at Anfield in the Premier League this Sunday in what promises to be an exciting top-of-the-table clash.

However is seems a trio from the travelling squad could now miss the fixture, with Paul Pogba, Victor Lindelof and Luke Shaw doubts heading into their game against Burnley – as per the Metro.

If they’re ruled out through injury, they’ll join Marcos Rojo, Facundo Pellistri, Eric Bailly and Phil Jones on the side-lines as United prepare for Anfield in just six days’ time.

Fitness concerns are never anything to celebrate, but the potential notable absentees serve as important updates with the big game now on the horizon.

Liverpool’s clash with United presents our first real opportunity of the season to clamp down on who many in the media are calling our title rivals this season.

With Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men able to leapfrog the Reds into first place with anything other than a loss against Burnley, it’ll also be a chance for Jurgen Klopp and co. to put things back in their balance.

Obviously, going level with United after beating them at Anfield isn’t the most ideal scenario – but we’re unwilling to say ‘let’s hope the Clarets do us a favour‘ with 21 games remaining.