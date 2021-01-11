Some Arsenal fans turn on Balogun: ‘Just go to Liverpool’

Arsenal starlet Folarin Balogun has been heavily linked with a move away from north London, with Liverpool frequently named as a possible destination.

The Athletic claim the Reds are interested and the 19-year-old’s own social media activity hasn’t helped calm rumours down, with the youngster having a very eye-catching exchange with Curtis Jones on Instagram.

Balogun, who was expected to be a nailed-on starter, was left out of Arsenal’s FA Cup clash with Newcastle United last week, and some Gunners fans weren’t happy.

With no fresh injury news in sight, the treatment of the forward at the Emirates contrasts with Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli’s continuing rise under Mikel Arteta.

Add to this the general rumours around the teenager potentially joining a team Arsenal fans consider to be one of their rivals and it’s fair to see why supporters aren’t happy.

Some made their feelings known on social media, with one going as far as to say ‘just go to Liverpool or Dortmund’ after seeing the teen wasn’t included for the FA Cup clash.

