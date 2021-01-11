Some Arsenal fans turn on Balogun: ‘Just go to Liverpool’

Arsenal starlet Folarin Balogun has been heavily linked with a move away from north London, with Liverpool frequently named as a possible destination.

The Athletic claim the Reds are interested and the 19-year-old’s own social media activity hasn’t helped calm rumours down, with the youngster having a very eye-catching exchange with Curtis Jones on Instagram.

Balogun, who was expected to be a nailed-on starter, was left out of Arsenal’s FA Cup clash with Newcastle United last week, and some Gunners fans weren’t happy.

With no fresh injury news in sight, the treatment of the forward at the Emirates contrasts with Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli’s continuing rise under Mikel Arteta.

Add to this the general rumours around the teenager potentially joining a team Arsenal fans consider to be one of their rivals and it’s fair to see why supporters aren’t happy.

Some made their feelings known on social media, with one going as far as to say ‘just go to Liverpool or Dortmund’ after seeing the teen wasn’t included for the FA Cup clash.

Take a look at some selected tweets below:

Balogun just go to liverpool or dortmund https://t.co/UlMmh7FuVP — Arteta out arteta always out (@mcglash18) January 9, 2021

And Balogun thinks he'll get more chance at Liverpool than at Arsenal — Aubama who? Aubama what? (@alazygooner) January 8, 2021

I would sell for £25-£30M and insert a buyback & or first refusal clause. Brewster who hasn’t played a single pL game sold for £23 M from Liverpool. We have enough talent coming through the ranks and Eddie hasn’t done enough to be kept. Give his spot to Balogun, everyone s happy — Kyl5s (@Kylsome) January 8, 2021

Arteta would be foolish to play Balogun who’s contract runs out in the summer. Why help Liverpool or his next club? — David Smith (@David123Smith) January 8, 2021

If balogun leaves I beg he goes abroad. Would hate to see him sign for Liverpool or something — God Willing FC 🔔 (@LanneAFC) January 7, 2021

At this point he’s acting like he’s any different from all the other youngsters he can go — FM (@Friasimo) January 7, 2021

Balogun would literally have more chances at Arsenal than Liverpool 🥴 https://t.co/GlS5MFeE0t — Andre (@AFCFahey) January 7, 2021

Watch liverpool snap up balogun and turn him into the next fernando torres. Hattrick incoming against us next season — AFCluke (@lAFCluke20) January 7, 2021

Not many younge player r so successful after asking playing guarantee without proving anything!! — herve paza (@hervethefute) January 7, 2021