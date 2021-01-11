(Video) Bade’s best bits as exciting centre-half linked with LFC transfer; marauding Frenchman dominant in the air

There have been some whispers concerning Liverpool’s reported interest in Lens defender Loic Bade, who has also been linked with a move to Serie A outfit Milan.

The Reds have been ‘working behind the scenes’ for the Frenchman according to Le10Sport, who also confirm the youngster has just two years remaining on his current deal after signing from Le Havre last summer.

Given the rumours, we decided to take a look at Bade via the medium of YouTube highlights, and it seems the 20-year-old likes to join the attack and is dominant in the air.

Take a look at the video below to get an idea: