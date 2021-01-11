(Video) Jaw-dropping Keita comp will get LFC fans excited for midfielder’s return

Naby Keita could be in line to make his Liverpool return against Manchester United this weekend after edging closer to full match fitness over the last couple of weeks.

The midfielder is quite clearly one of the most talented players at the club, but injury concerns has kept him away from the limelight for much of his Anfield career.

Liverpool fans will be hoping it’s a long while before we’re talking about another ‘comeback’ for Keita again, and we hope for that too.

Take a look at the comp below, created by the talented CF Comps:

Naby Keïta – The Art of Dribbling pic.twitter.com/iE4cHh9IFn — CF Comps (@CF_Comps) January 11, 2021