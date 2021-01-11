(Video) Reliable Liverpool journalist reveals club is willing to sell forward this month

David Lynch, a freelance journalist with proven solid links to Liverpool FC, has claimed the Reds are willing to part with Divock Origi this month.

The Belgian has seen his inclusion reduced over the last couple of seasons, and a move away could actually suit all parties.

Lynch claims that if an appropriate offer arrives for Origi, Liverpool will be willing to move him on this winter.

With Mo Salah, Sadio Mane, Bobby Firmino, Xherdan Shaqiri and Takumi Minamino all seemingly ahead of him, our No.27 may jump at the chance to leave Anfield.

Take a look at the video below (via Liverpool.com):

"If the offer came in for Origi, Liverpool would let him go."@dan_morgan3 and @dmlynch on the Monday call 🎥 Full video below 👇 https://t.co/J4nfvkoe5c pic.twitter.com/ZkwlTCvjsu — Liverpool.com (@Liverpoolcom_) January 11, 2021