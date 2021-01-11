(Video) Remembering Heskey’s best strikes for LFC, including unreal Coventry lob

Liverpool legend Emile Heskey celebrates his 43rd birthday today, so we thought it would be a good time to look back on some of his best goals for the Reds.

The Former England international found the back of the net 60 times in 223 appearances across just four-and-a-half seasons, as the striker rarely picked up injuries.

With that many, some of his goals were absolute belters – and in the video below (via LFC TV) you’ll be able to watch some of Heskey’s very best strikes in red.

Ignore GOAL’s short-sighted caption on their tweet, the big man was very much recognised at Anfield…

Emile Heskey was underrated AF 😱pic.twitter.com/qbVV6Eyq7t — Goal (@goal) February 12, 2020