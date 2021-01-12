Crazy PL stat outlines Liverpool’s dominance in games but also suggests a problem

Bar Jack Grealish, who again is enjoying an excellent season, the Premier League top five players who enjoy the most touches in the opposition box per game are all from Liverpool.

That’s maybe why we’ve scored more goals than anyone else this term, despite our recent barren run in front of goal.

But it also says a lot about how teams are setting up against us…

📈 🧐 Who takes the most touches in the opposition box in the Premier League? One man probably unsurprisingly leads the list. ✨ He’s joined by four players from the same team behind him. 😳 pic.twitter.com/tcNk2htZR9 — First Time Finish (@firsttimefinish) January 11, 2021

Our three most recent Premier League fixtures, draws with West Brom and Newcastle and a miserable defeat to Southampton, were all similar in that the opponent set up barbarically deep, put no pressure on us in midfield and looked to take advantage of counter-attacks and set-pieces.

It’s why our attackers regularly receive the ball in opponent penalty areas, but often with their backs to goal and with four defenders around them.

It’s been incredibly frustrating watching it happen, especially with a lack of ideas from the forwards but also the fullbacks and midfielders about how to break them down.

It’s this reason why we want Xherdan Shaqiri more heavily involved, and also think Thiago should be an automatic starter.

If we’ve become predictable, it’s time to mix up our modes of attack.