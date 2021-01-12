De Gea thinks United have massive opportunity to win title over Liverpool: ‘We cannot miss this chance’

Manchester United keeper David de Gea thinks his side have a big chance to win the Premier League this term, with Liverpool faltering and Manchester City only recently finding their feet following a poor start.

United face Burnley this evening – and will go top of the table if they draw or win – which is a sobering thought considering the position Liverpool were in on Christmas Day…

But stupid draws against West Brom and Newcastle, followed by a horrible defeat to Southampton blunted our charge and allowed our rivals to peg back the lead we’d built.

De Gea thinks United have a real chance of the title – and in truth – we like the fact he’s talking like this already…

‘Yes I have been fighting for the title in a couple of seasons when Sir Alex was here. Now we are there again and it’s taken us a lot of time to get there to be honest and we cannot miss this chance,’ De Gea told MUTV, cited in the Metro.

‘We have to be very, very focused in every game and try to win all of them. Hopefully if we are good physically and mentally then we can be there and we can fight for sure for the Premier League.

‘It’s true there is a lot to play yet, but of course it’s a chance to be there, to be top of the league.

‘It’s a good challenge for us. We will play against a difficult team in Burnley, away from home, but if we want to win the league then we have to win these type of matches. I’m saying the same thing, but all we can do is focus on each match, take it game-by-game and be 100 per cent focused.’

We expect United to win tonight, which means we need to beat them at Anfield on Sunday to regain top spot – albeit only on goal difference.

Jurgen Klopp will have had nine days with his players on the training field before then – which is an age given the fixture schedule this season – and we really hope they come out of the blocks firing on all cylinders.

It’s high time the Reds put in a performance worthy of the champions we are – and there’s no better time to start than at home to United.