Ferdinand sends for Klopp over FA Cup complaint: “Can’t take his comments seriously”

Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand has taken a swipe at Jurgen Klopp over the German manager’s complaints about fixture congestion.

The former England international believes the Liverpool boss has no right to moan about the schedule getting busier as the Reds progress in the FA Cup.

Ferdinand has implied the Reds should have started a weaker team against Aston Villa and risk losing, if Klopp is so bothered about fixture congestion.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, the former United skipper said he can’t take the boss’ comments seriously if he “wants to win” trophies.

“But you’re moaning about fixture pile-up and demands on your players, the big-hitters have got to sit out. I can’t take his comments seriously. If he was that bothered, he would have sit the big-hitters out.”

MORE: Frequency Liverpool are drawn against top-tier clubs in the FA Cup is staggering

While many will point at what Rio’s said and claim it’s ‘spot on’ – he’s absolutely missed the point, and has asked Klopp to do what he’s been criticised for in the past – he can’t win.

When the Liverpool boss is talking about fixture congestion, he’s suggesting it’s an unnecessary risk for players (of all clubs) to play as often as they do when the games stack up, something which is less of an issue in Germany.

And to tackle the other point, if Klopp sent out the U23s against Villa, he’d have been scathed for not treating the FA Cup with ‘the respect it deserves’ like last season – as I said, he can’t win.