Fjortoft drops cryptic hint Liverpool are in for centre-half

Liverpool have been continuously linked with a move for RB Leipzig centre-half Dayot Upamecano since last summer.

The towering Frenchman has caught the eye of many big clubs around Europe, but the Reds are never far away from the discussion.

Former professional player and transfer guru Jan Aage Fjortoft has dropped a somewhat cryptic message on Twitter which reaffirms the belief Liverpool are indeed in for Upamecano.

Replying to a tweet by GOAL’s Ronan Murphy, the Norwegian said to “not leave out Liverpool” when talking about the defender.

Re: Upamecano I would not leave out Liverpool either …. Player got a release clause of 42 million euro.

Transfer won’t happen this window. Most likely after the season https://t.co/qMgSI0fneC — Jan Aage Fjortoft 🏳️‍🌈 🇳🇴 (@JanAageFjortoft) January 12, 2021

Even before the injuries to Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez, it was clear Liverpool were in the market for a new centre-half.

Whether you liked him or not, Dejan Lovren left a considerable hole in the squad when he signed for Zenit last summer and he needed to be replaced.

While Upamecano almost certainly wouldn’t opt for Anfield if he would arrive and expect to be fourth-choice, there could be something to the rumours.

We can’t predict the future, but perhaps the Frenchman may sign for Liverpool if he knew he was going to be rotated with either Gomez or Joel Matip to play alongside van Dijk – hypothetically speaking, of course.