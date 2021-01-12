Frequency Liverpool are drawn against top-tier clubs in the FA Cup is staggering

Liverpool were drawn away to Manchester United in the fourth round of the FA Cup last night.

Even if you’re now excited about the fixture, there arguably isn’t a less favourable tie for the Reds who now have another big game in the middle of a stacked schedule.

Loads of Liverpool fans on social media made their thoughts known after the draw, citing the sheer frequency we’re drawn against Premier League opposition in the FA Cup.

As initially tweeted by the club’s statistician Ged Rea, the Reds have been drawn versus top-tier clubs 67% of the time, with seven coming in the last eight alone.

@LFC, by facing Manchester United in Round 4, will have been drawn v Premier League opposition in 67% of their F.A. Cup ties under Jurgen Klopp and in 7 of their last 8 rounds. — Ged Rea (@ged0407) January 11, 2021

MORE: (Video) Crouch’s hilarious tribute to Rod Stewart during dramatic FA Cup draw

Obviously, there is no grand conspiracy against us – it’s all about luck, and Man United themselves haven’t had much of it either – but the numbers are still jarring to see.

Liverpool are up against the Red Devils this weekend in the Premier League in what will now be a rehearsal of the FA Cup clash at the summit of the table.

Based on form alone, the Reds are going to need to buck up their ideas at Old Trafford – and at Anfield the following week – if they’re to make it to February with their pride.

United are going through a purple patch at the moment and shouldn’t ever be underestimated.