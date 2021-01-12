Real Madrid have £90m deadwood plan to help beat Liverpool to Kylian Mbappe

Real Madrid believe they can finance the Kylian Mbappe transfer by selling £90m worth of players in the summer of 2021, report Spanish outlet Diario AS, translated by Sky Sports.

The Frenchman is out of contract with PSG in 2020, and the smart money is on the Ligue 1 champions cashing in on him while they can – as in a year’s time – any of Europe’s monster clubs will be able to offer Mbappe a Bosman free contract…

Liverpool and Real Madrid have been the two clubs credited most regularly with an interest in Mbappe, who is already one of the best players in the world and is only going to get better given the fact he’s only just turned 22.

The latest report puts the Spanish giants at the head of the queue, and in truth, we can’t see Liverpool being able to afford Mbappe’s wages – which are already almost double anything we pay anybody at Anfield.

Still, it’s a nice dream! Imagine a summer of Mbappe and David Alaba, who has also been linked with both ourselves and Madrid.