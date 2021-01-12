Liverpool predicted XI v. Man Utd: Klopp to name strongest possible team

Liverpool are up against Manchester United in the Premier League this weekend in what will now be a rehearsal for the fourth round FA Cup clash with our bitter-most rivals at Old Trafford.

Fortunately, we’re on home ground this Sunday evening and it’s to be expected that Jurgen Klopp will name his strongest possible starting XI for the big game.

Joel Matip and Naby Keita are maybes going into the weekend, but have shown signs they’ll be at least available for selection, even if just as options from the bench.

It’s hard to predict what the boss will do in the best of times, but here’s our best guess…

In goal will be Alisson, and he’ll have a back four of Matip, Fabinho, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andy Robertson.

With the importance of this top-of-the-table clash, we’re tipping big Joel to make his comeback against the Mancs.

A midfield trio of Jordan Henderson, Thiago Alcantara and Gini Wijnaldum seems to be the most likely, with Liverpool fans hoping our new No.6 hits the ground running on Sunday night.

Up top will be Mo Salah, Sadio Mane and Bobby Firmino. With Diogo Jota out with an injury, and little chance of Xherdan Shaqiri or Takumi Minamino ousting one of the starters, Klopp doesn’t have much wiggle room.

That being said, don’t be shocked if either of the latter come off the bench in the second-half!

EOTK’s XI: Alisson, Matip. Fabinho, Trent, Roberson, Henderson, Thiago, Wijnaldum, Salah, Mane, Firmino