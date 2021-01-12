Liverpool youngster has loan deal terminated and will now be an option for Jurgen Klopp

Adam Lewis will return to Liverpool after having his loan deal with Amiens cancelled.

This is according to GFFN, who claim it was the Ligue 2 side’s decision to terminate the loan early.

Lewis is a 21-year-old left-back who would have hoped to become a regular, but he only made six starts for the French side and hasn’t started a game since October.

With Kostas Tsimikas still out injured, Lewis might get minutes in the FA Cup as an alternative to Andy Robertson, although we’d suggest James Milner is far more likely to start in the upcoming 4th Round.

Lewis was highly rated in our U23 side, but if he can’t make the grade in Ligue 2, he’s probably some way off our first-team.

Given Tsimikas should be back soon, it might be an idea to arrange another loan for Lewis, potentially down the ladder in England, which might suit him better.

We’re sure the club and the lad will make the right decision.