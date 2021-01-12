Manchester City’s FA Cup draws since 16/17 farcical in comparison to Liverpool’s

Under Jurgen Klopp, Liverpool have drawn Premier League teams 17 times out of 26 in the FA Cup and EFL Cup.

It’s true that the manager has rarely played full teams in either competition, but still – our chances in both might have been very improved if it wasn’t for the fact we’re nearly always up against a side in the top flight with our second string.

Last night, Liverpool were pulled out of the hat away to Manchester United in the FA Cup 4th Round, and if we get through that, it’s likely West Ham in the 5th Round – two more Premier League sides.

Manchester City though, drew Cheltenham, having beaten Birmingham City beforehand.

As you can see in the tweet below, City’s run in the FA Cup has usually been stupidly easy. In fact, when they come up against a half-decent side (Arsenal) they lose – also falling to Wigan in 2017/18.

Liverpool’s last seven FA Cup draws have seen us against United (coming up), Aston Villa, Chelsea, Shrewsbury and Everton, West Brom and Everton. Premier League (and rivals!) nearly every time…

There will never be an easier cup run and win in the competition's history than the joke of 18/19. Just fucking look at it. And they won the final 6-0. pic.twitter.com/8GrYb3rp5f — Jimmy Hell (@PlayersTrombone) January 11, 2021