Pundit gushes over Liverpool midfielder: “He’s going to get better and better”

Liverpool star Thiago Alcantara has found a fan in former Aston Villa stalwart Dion Dublin, who has tipped the Spaniard for a big future at Anfield.

The pundit is looking forward to the midfielder finding his feet in the Premier League, with our No.6 barely featuring thus far because of an injury.

Dublin believes Thiago is already standing out in the limited time he’s played so far, but also expects him to get “better and better” as the weeks go by.

“Once we’ve seen him for five, six, seven, eight games in the side he’s going to get better and better,” he told Premier League productions (as cited by HITC).

“He’s not even up to the pace of the game or the Premier League and he’s already standing out.”

It’s rare we say this, but Dublin is absolutely spot on in his assessment of Thiago.

The Spaniard has been forced to frustratingly sit out the majority of his time at Anfield thus far, but he’s back and already turning heads in the Liverpool shirt.

We at Empire of the Kop can’t wait to see what our new No.6 helps us achieve over the next few years – starting with the 2020/21 season!