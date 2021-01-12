(Video) Crouch’s hilarious tribute to Rod Stewart during dramatic FA Cup draw

Liverpool hero Peter Crouch was given the task of carrying out the draw for the fourth round of the FA Cup last night and took the opportunity to drop a funny tribute to Rod Stewart.

As the former England international dipped into the bowl to get the draw underway, he leaned all the way back and before theatrically diving his hand in.

Crouchy even said “little tribute to Rod Stewart there” after he performed the gag.

Two minutes later he would pull Manchester United and Liverpool out of the bowl and joking apologised to both sets of fans.

Take a look at Crouchy’s Rod Stewart tribute below (via BBC MOTD):