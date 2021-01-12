(Video) Funny: Crouch apologises to Liverpool & Man Utd fans after FA Cup draw

Former Liverpool forward Peter Crouch was the man to conduct the FA Cup draw last night and apologised to fans of both the Reds and Manchester United.

The bitter rivals are now slated to play each-other in the fourth round of the competition at Old Trafford later this month.

As is the point of the FA Cup, supporters always look forward to challenging clubs from various levels of the football pyramid.

While Liverpool v. Man United will be an exciting game which will generate a large viewership, Crouch recognised it’s what neither set of fans really wanted and joking apologised.

