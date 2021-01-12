(Video) Harvey Elliott’s best bits at Liverpool and Blackburn showcase outrageous talent

Harvey Elliott is a special talent and we think the club made a terrific decision to send him on loan to Blackburn Rovers for the season.

Tony Mowbray is getting the best out of him and importantly starting him every week.

Remember, he’s only 17-years-old, and is already one of the most creatively effective players in the Championship.

His through-balls in the compilation below in particular cause us plenty of joy!

But Elliott is now scoring and assisting with regularity which is crucial.

Keep up the good work, lad!

Harvey Elliott – The Chav Messi 17 Years of Age … pic.twitter.com/D4gCaMmyY3 — CF Comps (@CF_Comps) January 12, 2021