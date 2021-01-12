(Video) Liverpool’s Mini Messi goes viral again after ridiculous solo-goals in training with kids twice his size

You might remember when news broke last year that Liverpool had signed Arat Hosseini, a six-year-old of hilarious potential with almost five million Instagram followers already!

We say signed, you can’t really sign someone that age – but the young lad is training with the club.

He’s been a viral internet sensation plenty of times already – and became so again yesterday when ESPN tweeted this video of Arat doing the business in training sessions with kids much older than him.

His close-control for a child his age is hilarious – and the comparisons to the videos of a young, tiny Lionel Messi are obvious!

We hope the lad’s parents don’t get ahead of themselves and he’s allowed a normal life – as normal as possible when you’re a celebrity at 6, anyway.

