(Video) Thiago can’t pick between “legend of football” Gerrard and “teacher” Alonso

Liverpool midfielder Thiago Alcantara was given the impossible task of trying to pick between Steven Gerrard and Xabi Alonso.

For a Spain international playing for the Reds, the No.6 found it very difficult to separate the duo – so much so he refused and picked both!

Thiago described Gerrard as a “legend of football” and Alonso as a “friend, team-mate and teacher”, but explained he’d heave learned a lot from Stevie too had they played together.

The Spaniard also said he’s looking forward to meeting the former Liverpool captain soon.

Take a look at the video below (via LFC TV) and skip to 1.10:

#AskThiago is (𝒇𝒊𝒏𝒂𝒍𝒍𝒚) here! Favourite Beatles song, funniest teammate, dream five-a-side and cooking Scouse 🎶🥣@Thiago6 answers your questions… pic.twitter.com/jjPKkD184s — Liverpool FC (@LFC) January 12, 2021