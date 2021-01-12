(Video) Thiago names dream five-a-side team and it’s absolutely shocking

Liverpool have finally dropped the #AskThiago video which we’ve been waiting over two months for!

It was a little underwhelming if we’re being honest, but there are a few moments worth highlighting.

The most eye-catching response was when Thiago named his dream five-a-side team – spoiler: it’s shocking.

He names himself, a strong start, and then his brother Rafinha – understandable – but then adds David De Gea, Leeds striker Rodrigo and Mexico international Jonathan dos Santos.

Considering he’s played alongside the likes of Lionel Messi, Franck Ribery, Sergio Ramos and now his Liverpool team-mates, it was a surprise to hear what he’d consider his dream team.

Take a look at the video below (via LFC TV) and skip to 3.40:

#AskThiago is (𝒇𝒊𝒏𝒂𝒍𝒍𝒚) here! Favourite Beatles song, funniest teammate, dream five-a-side and cooking Scouse 🎶🥣@Thiago6 answers your questions… pic.twitter.com/jjPKkD184s — Liverpool FC (@LFC) January 12, 2021