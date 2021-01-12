(Video) Thiago reveals first thoughts on “amazing” Liverpool fans

The long awaited Q&A with Thiago Alcantara has finally dropped and the ten-minute video makes for an interesting watch.

The clip shared by the Reds on social media and YouTube offers some great insight, such as the Spaniard’s first thoughts on Liverpool fans.

Answering a question about his experience at Anfield when Bayern Munich made the journey to Merseyside in 2019, Thiago said he was impressed by the “amazing” atmosphere created by the supporters on a famous Champions League night.

Speaking on his current team-mates, the midfielder also said Liverpool were strong in every area on the pitch.

To get the midfielder’s full thoughts in the video below (via LFC TV) skip to 2.40:

#AskThiago is (𝒇𝒊𝒏𝒂𝒍𝒍𝒚) here! Favourite Beatles song, funniest teammate, dream five-a-side and cooking Scouse 🎶🥣@Thiago6 answers your questions… pic.twitter.com/jjPKkD184s — Liverpool FC (@LFC) January 12, 2021