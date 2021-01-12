(Video) Thiago scoring a thunderbolt v David de Gea many moons ago – as Liverpool prepare for United

How much would you give to see Thiago replicate this on Sunday…?

Nine years ago, Liverpool’s Spanish midfielder scored an absolute stunner in a pre-season friendly against Manchester United and David de Gea, which you can see below!

United then tried to sign Thiago a few years later, but David Moyes turned him down to focus his attention on Marouane Fellaini instead.

This weekend coming, Liverpool host United at Anfield in a top of the table Premier League clash.

If our Spanish magician manages to do something similar against his countryman, you can only begin to imagine the reaction from Reds who will sadly be watching from home and not in the stadium.

