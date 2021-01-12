‘You can beat this…’ Van Dijk sends message to Sol Bamba, who has been diagnosed with cancer

We heard the very sad news yesterday that Cardiff City defender Sol Bamba has been diagnosed with Non-Hodgkin lymphoma, a form of cancer.

The 35-year-old, who has been with Cardiff since 2016 and has over 40 caps for the Ivory Coast, will now begin chemotherapy.

Virgil van Dijk, Liverpool’s currently injured defender, sent Bamba a classy message on Twitter – urging the former Leeds and PSG star to fight through his illness.

Sending my best wishes and strength to the big man, you can beat this!! Stay strong 💪🏽 — Virgil van Dijk (@VirgilvDijk) January 12, 2021

It’s horrible news, and we obviously echo van Dijk’s sentiments regarding Bamba’s recovery.

Our Dutchman is currently sidelined and isn’t expected to be available until the end of the season, following the knee injury he suffered early on this term against Everton at Goodison Park.

We’ve badly missed him, but will need to carry on until April at the earliest without the world-class Dutchman.