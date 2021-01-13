Confirmed: Liverpool spoke to David Alaba’s agents, but now deem Austrian too small for CB – Melissa Reddy

Melissa Reddy has penned a very interesting article in the Independent today, in which she’s explained Liverpool’s pursuit of David Alaba.

According to the journalist, Liverpool spoke to Alaba’s representatives during our negotiations for Thiago, as a means to come up with a fair figure to offer the Spaniard – but deemed the Austrian too expensive firstly and secondly too small.

“While the defender’s skillset is appreciated by Liverpool, he is understood to be too small – his height is 1.8m in comparison to Van Dijk (1.93m), Matip (1.95m), Gomez (1.88m) – and not strong enough aerially for their requirements at centre-back,” she writes. At EOTK, we regard Alaba as world-class in multiple positions, including centre-back, and if he has done the job so successfully at Bayern Munich for multiple seasons, we see no reason why he can’t do the same for us. That being said, the club has a right to pick alternative targets – of course – but we’re growing increasingly worried a new one won’t arrive this January. Right now, Joel Matip is the only senior, recognised centre-back in the squad – and he can barely play two games a week – meaning we’re left with converted defender Fabinho and one other to make do during a Premier League title pursuit. This is fairly infuriating, and a risk Reddy claims the club fully recognise. “Not much is concrete in football, but there are still bankers: it is imperative for Liverpool to strengthen at centre-back,” she writes, and we 100% agree. Can we really throw away the chance of the title on the cost of an added defender this month? Because let’s get it straight – another proper injury to Matip or Fabinho and our chances are zero.