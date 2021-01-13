Fans react to Man United overtaking Liverpool atop PL table: ‘Due a humbling’

Judging by some of the reactions on social media last night, you’d have thought Manchester United had won the Premier League title.

That wasn’t the case, of course – there are still 63 points to play for – but they did overtake Liverpool to claim the top spot on the table.

Rival fans have taken the opportunity to rinse United supporters for their over-the-top reactions with a few cheeky reminders of their own.

Taking to Twitter, one Liverpool fan said our bitter-most rivals are ‘due a humbling’ ahead of this weekend’s league clash at Anfield.

There was (and still is) a lot of different reactions from supporters of other clubs, but one single message rattled through: why are United celebrating as if they’ve won the title?

I mean, it’s pretty simple. They’ve had a torrid few years and have finally clawed their way back to the summit of English football, this is huge for them.

How long they stay at the top is anyone’s guess. Liverpool haven’t lost at Anfield in the league since April 2017, so it’s highly unlikely they’ll be extending their three-point lead this weekend.

But they’re feeling a lot of emotions right now – for now, at least – take a look at how some rival fans have reacted to the overzealous celebrations…

Why are Manchester United fans disturbing us? Have they won the league?? — timi 🦅 (@timiPR) January 13, 2021

Flexing top of the league after 17 games have some shame 👍🏻 — dani (@dxnii50) January 12, 2021

Did I sleep through the whole season? Why are some twitter virgins acting like United have won at Anfield and gone on to win the league? — Klopptimized (@Klopptimized) January 13, 2021

Pathetic. All man united fans celebrating as if they have won the league where as they have 20 matches to go. Well they should all remember that. No be person wey start the race dey finish first. — GOD'S SON 🇳🇬💡🦅 (@UZORDINMA03) January 13, 2021

United fans are so excited to be on top of the table, like they don't know they're coming to Anfield on Sunday — ♧AKP♧ (@justdave____) January 13, 2021

God united fans have been top for 12 minutes and they are genuinely more unbearable than us Liverpool fans were when we were top for like the last 20 months or whatever. — Jonah (@jonahs___) January 13, 2021

I remember when spurs won the league in November, and Everton previously before that… United have won it now😂😂😂 — MoLifeeNkisang (@katleho_villain) January 13, 2021

I can’t believe United fans called Liverpool fans unbearable for winning their first league in 30 years when they are making this much noise for just going top of the league ffs — Jason Lee (@jason_ss_lee) January 13, 2021

United are due a humbling pic.twitter.com/nG4hiVFixA — Natasha (@tashaaa2000) January 12, 2021

Luckily he doesn't play like this every week 😁 https://t.co/l09o8RzBCc — #KloppOut (@passingmfer) January 12, 2021