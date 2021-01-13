Fans react to Man United overtaking Liverpool atop PL table: ‘Due a humbling’

Judging by some of the reactions on social media last night, you’d have thought Manchester United had won the Premier League title.

That wasn’t the case, of course – there are still 63 points to play for – but they did overtake Liverpool to claim the top spot on the table.

Rival fans have taken the opportunity to rinse United supporters for their over-the-top reactions with a few cheeky reminders of their own.

Taking to Twitter, one Liverpool fan said our bitter-most rivals are ‘due a humbling’ ahead of this weekend’s league clash at Anfield.

There was (and still is) a lot of different reactions from supporters of other clubs, but one single message rattled through: why are United celebrating as if they’ve won the title?

I mean, it’s pretty simple. They’ve had a torrid few years and have finally clawed their way back to the summit of English football, this is huge for them.

How long they stay at the top is anyone’s guess. Liverpool haven’t lost at Anfield in the league since April 2017, so it’s highly unlikely they’ll be extending their three-point lead this weekend.

But they’re feeling a lot of emotions right now – for now, at least – take a look at how some rival fans have reacted to the overzealous celebrations…

