Harry Maguire gets away with handball in area – leaving some Liverpool fans furious

Harry Maguire got away with one late on last night, as the VAR decided his handball in the area didn’t warrant a penalty.

His arm was stretched out in front of him and it took the ball off an opponent’s head – and undeniably – penalties have been given for far less incriminating handballs this season.

Many fans on Twitter bemoaned the decision, but we can fairly suggest as Liverpool fans that Manchester United were the better team and deserved to win – although we were supporting Burnley until the death!

What it does is make Sunday’s Anfield clash between ourselves and our biggest rivals an absolute blockbuster…

They’re now three points clear – and if they beat us – it’ll go to six – which is some distance.

We just want to make sure that on Sunday night, we’re talking about the football performance and not referees and those in the VAR tower.

It’s ruined this season in many ways – and we just hope Paul Tierney and his team do a half-decent job.

Dier, handball given by VAR Maupay, handball given by VAR Maguire, no handball pic.twitter.com/92yjZChjly — FootballFlagsUK (@FootballFlagsUK) January 12, 2021