James Pearce baffled by refereeing in Manchester United game: ‘How has Luke Shaw got away with that?’

Manchester United won 1-0 last night v Burnley, sending them to the top of the Premier League table ahead of Sunday’s blockbuster showdown.

They deserved the three points and were the better side, but there were a few VAR decisions that helped them on their way.

Luke Shaw’s dangerous tackle was checked in the first-half, but the referee decided only to award the left-back a yellow-card, much to the dismay of the Athletic’s Liverpool correspondent James Pearce.

Check out the tackle in question and Pearce’s reaction below:

It could have been a red card for either side – a big decision for the referee! After a lengthy review, the hosts are awarded a free-kick and Luke Shaw is yellow carded…



— Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) January 12, 2021

Ridiculously long delay. Shaw very lucky to get away with a yellow there. Players sent off for a lot less this season — James Pearce (@JamesPearceLFC) January 12, 2021

Late on, there was a Harry Maguire handball that wasn’t given, too. We don’t mind the fact it wasn’t given going forward, but are baffled by the fact the rules on handball in the area have clearly changed mid-season without anyone being told.

Joe Gomez’s one v Manchester City for example was such a nothing handball – and in a massive game – but who even knows what the rules are anymore?!