Jurgen Klopp is exploring the German market for a bargain – report

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is said to be ‘exploring the German market’ in the hopes of finding a ‘bargain’ amid links with Bayern Munich star David Alaba.

The Austria international has reportedly been deemed not tall or strong enough by the Reds, according to the reliable Melissa Reddy, ruling him out of a move.

Liverpool are in need of a new central defender, which was evident even before Joe Gomez and Virgil van Dijk’s injuries as Dejan Lovren hadn’t been replaced.

According to this report by BILD, Klopp is currently scouring his homeland in the hopes of finding a bargain to help solve the defensive crisis at Anfield.

The above report by the reliable Tobias Altschaffl suggests the boss may look to find his next Joel Matip, who signed from Schalke in 2016 after his contract expired.

Obviously, Alaba fits this profile – but it now doesn’t seem like he’s a viable option for Liverpool.

Klopp has previously talked about how the Reds’ owners are very careful when it comes to money, so there should be no surprise that he’s looking to snap someone up on the cheap.