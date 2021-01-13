Liverpool fans identify ideal replacement for Joel Matip as poll hits over 50,000 votes

With Joel Matip absent from training today, Liverpool are now facing the possibility of having no senior centre-backs available for our clash with Manchester United.

Our No.32 and team-mate Naby Keita are now in a race against the clock to prove their fitness ahead of Sunday night, but will need to complete at least two sessions over the next three days to stand a chance of playing.

The potential absence of Matip stings a little harder with Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez out for at least a few more months.

As queried by The Athletic’s James Pearce on Twitter – there are three clear options for Jurgen Klopp, but which would Liverpool fans prefer to see on against United?

Starting one of Rhys Williams, Nat Phillips and Jordan Henderson alongside Fabinho is the only realistic option, and the journalist’s poll has (at the time of writing) received 40,000 votes with one clear winner.

Evidently, most Liverpool fans are leaning towards having a natural centre-half playing and have opted for experience over promise.

Phillips is the winner, with (at the time of writing) 41% of the vote – young Williams trails at 30% and the skipper only amassed a 29% share of the pooling, with his influence further up the pitch likely to have played a part.