Liverpool star set to sit out Man Utd clash despite injury recovery – report

Liverpool could be without defender Joel Matip this weekend as the Premier League champions play host to bitter rivals Manchester United, who have just nicked our top spot.

The Cameroonian is ‘running out of time’ to prove his fitness ahead of the fixture on Sunday, despite making progress in his injury recovery, according to Dave Maddock of the Mirror.

Matip is back running and working with a ball on grass, but has yet to train with the squad and will need to do so twice before Jurgen Klopp can confidently make a decision.

This potentially sets up a nightmare scenario for Liverpool in that we’ll have no fit senior centre-backs for the biggest game in the football calendar, although Fabinho is reliable in the position.

Alongside the Brazilian will be one of Rhys Williams, Nat Phillips or Jordan Henderson, with the boss set to make a big call ahead of kick-off.

We’d urge Klopp to opt against putting the skipper alongside Fabinho at the back, even if it means starting an inexperienced player, as we miss him sorely in midfield when he’s not there – but we’ve got everything crossed for Matip!