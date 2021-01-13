Real Madrid reportedly prepared to allow Liverpool-linked defender to leave on six-month loan deal

Real Madrid are open to allowing clubs to take out-of-favour star Eder Militao off their hands on a six-month loan deal, with the option to buy come the season end, according to Duncan Castles (via HITC).

The 22-year-old has been previously linked with Liverpool, with it being speculated that the Spanish outfit would allow the Brazilian to leave if they managed to secure the services of Bayern’s David Alaba.

Real Madrid will allow Éder Militão to leave on loan this month with an option to purchase at the end of the season. (@DuncanCastles) SIGN HIM, @LFC. pic.twitter.com/F9b0BfSNeO — Watch LFC (@Watch_LFC) January 13, 2021

“One player who has been mentioned is Eder Militao, the centre-back at Real Madrid who is out of favour there,” the journalist told Transfer Window Podcast. “Madrid are trying to offload the player, they want ideally to sell. I’m told their asking price is €50 million (£44.5m), but there is the option there of getting Militao on a six-month loan deal with an option to buy at the end of the season.”

We at the EOTK don’t think that there’s much chance of the club making a move for the centre-back, but it’s an option that could be worth some consideration.

A loan deal would allow the German the opportunity to provide cover for the sidelined Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez, without having to commit to a purchase – a considerable advantage in today’s uncertain climate.

Should the stint be a success for Militao, £44.5m, while somewhat hefty, would hardly be a horrific price to pay for a young, highly-talented defender who could stay at Anfield for potentially a decade or more.

Like we’ve mentioned, it’s not an opportunity we reckon Klopp will take advantage of, but it would offer the former Dortmund man an easy way out of his current dilemma.