On-loan Liverpool starlet holding on to dream of playing for the Reds

Taiwo Awoniyi has reaffirmed his desire to play for Liverpool in an interview with TVC News (via All Nigeria Soccer).

The 23-year-old has been enjoying a highly productive loan spell with Union Berlin, netting on five occasions across his last eight games for the German outfit.

“For me I am still a Liverpool player, presently I belong to Union Berlin until the end of the season and after that we’ll see what happens again,” the Nigerian said. “It has always been my dream to play in England and to play for Liverpool and I keep on dreaming but we never know what will happen in the future.”

With issues continuing to persist over a visa, the forward has been consistently shipped out on loan over the last few years, with the hope being that Awoniyi can amass the necessary international caps to earn a work permit.

While we’re delighted to see the loanee excelling in Germany, it’s frustrating to have to wait on the Nigerian national team for Liverpool to have any chance of being able to utilise him in future.

At the very least, should his current form continue, it’s possible that Jurgen Klopp would be able to benefit from a reasonable transfer fee for the Reds man in the summer, though we’d love to see him get his Anfield chance first before any such decision is made over his future.

It’s great to see the likes of Harvey Elliott and Awoniyi making the most of their loan spells, and we can only hope that the Nigerian’s situation is resolved by the end of the season.

