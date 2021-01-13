Pochettino will sell Liverpool Mbappe, but has deal-breaker that involves Manchester City and Messi

PSG boss Mauricio Pochettino will allow his club to sell superstar Kylian Mbappe in the summer, providing two Argentina legends arrive in his place, Spanish outlet AS reports.

Poch, the former Spurs manager, won’t stand in the way of Mbappe joining either Real Madrid or Liverpool, his two primary suitors, providing the Ligue 1 champions move for Sergio Aguero and Lionel Messi on free transfers…

Both Messi and Aguero are out of contract in the summer, meaning they won’t cost PSG a penny in terms of a transfer fee.

They will of course be on mindboggling wages, especially Messi, who is the highest paid footballer on the planet in terms of a weekly wage.

It doesn’t sound very ‘Pochettino’ to us – with the manager we know from Spurs focussing on younger players he can build up rather than established stars – but perhaps that’s just because he was working under the constraints of Daniel Levy.

We do think Mbappe will depart PSG in the summer, however – but reckon Real Madrid are in a much better financial position to acquire him than we are.