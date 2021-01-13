Premier League club give up pursuit of Liverpool hero after fresh deal – report

Wolves boss Nuno has been told to forget about signing Liverpool forward Divock Origi this month after recalling Patrick Cutrone from Italy.

The west midlands outfit have been credited with interest in the Belgium international, who earned himself hero status at Anfield following some massive goals in the unforgettable 2018/19 season.

But now, according to the Mirror, they’ve been told to end their apparent pursuit of Origi – and any other targets that’d mean ‘splashing the cash’ this month.

For Liverpool, this report is neither positive or negative: we wouldn’t benefit from moving the forward on this soon, nor is he the worst option off the bench in the league.

Origi has seen his inclusion in Liverpool’s senior team fall off a cliff in the last couple of years, with the additions of Takumi Minamino and Diogo Jota throwing him down the pecking order.

With a look to the future, it’d be wise for the Belgian to eventually make for the exit door at Anfield. A club like Wolves could be perfect, with our No.27 still very capable of making a name for himself in a less star-studded side.